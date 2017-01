I have to disagree with Tracy Brice Howard’s Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal, “Crazy world.” I find Wayne Allyn Root so refreshing and honest. I look forward to his columns — and I cut them out and send them on to my son in Oregon, who enjoys them, too.

Mr. Root is a breath of fresh air. I’ve never read a columnist before who says exactly what I feel and believe. Keep on writing, Mr Root. You’re the best.