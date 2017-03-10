LETTER: Bill targeting Boycott, Divestment and Sanction movement an attack on constitutional rights

I truly was disappointed in the March 5 commentary by Joshua Sharf, “Bill pending in Nevada Legislature would counter dangerous Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement.” Divestment from any country or people who discriminate against another with oppression is a given constitutional right. And to even use the term anti-Semitic when discussing organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace is appalling.

I can tell you from my own experience about the oppression in the West Bank. It is a daily violation of human rights.

As Americans, we too can stand up against an ally if we desire. Especially if we feel something is wrong with what we are being told. It’s time to re-evaluate our policies in the Middle East. Time for peace in the Middle East.