LETTER: BLM agents need their weapons

In his Wednesday letter to the Review-Journal, Harry G. Penders writes that there is no need for BLM employees to be armed. He says Metro, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the U.S. Border Patrol can handle all the enforcement. Mr. Penders also states all the BLM people need is a can of pepper spray or a nightstick.

Well, unless each BLM employee is accompanied by one of the above law enforcement officers at all times, who is going to protect the BLM employee when the individual he has approached, for whatever reason, pulls a gun?