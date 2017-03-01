LETTER: Carding senior citizens at the convenience store

At a convenience store recently, I was behind a well-dressed older lady whose sole purchase was a bottle of wine. The clerk asked for her ID, examined it for a long 15 seconds, gave it back and processed her purchase.

That made me wonder: Did he take that long to figure out that someone born in the 1940s was old enough to purchase wine or was he memorizing an address?

It’s totally ridiculous to require someone who is obviously two to three times the legal age to produce identification when age is the only issue. If it hasn’t happened already, I’m sure something very bad will happen some day.