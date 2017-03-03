LETTER: Cat torturers deserve harsh punishment

In response to your Tuesday story, “Pair charged in torture of cat they say had demons”:

This scenario is something like my worst nightmare come to life. I can’t fathom the demon or devil story. Are these people mentally ill, just really stupid or just really cruel? Whatever their punishment turns out to be, it won’t be nearly as bad as they deserve.

It didn’t happen to my sweet cat, but to hear of such a heinous act has affected me badly and literally diminishes my enjoyment of life in general. I now have the details in my head forever, so it’s one more sad horrible event that will take up residence in my memory.

Not to mention that those who do these things to animals will do them to people next. I hope the sentencing judge bears that in mind.