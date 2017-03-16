LETTER: Child sex trafficking bill deserves support in Carson City

Nevada state Sen. Heidi Gansert, R-Reno, is putting forth Senate Bill 214, to help protect our children from sex trafficking child predators. Those who try to solicit children under the age of 14 for sex could be charged with trafficking.

Predators convicted of the offense would face a prison term of 15 years to life. Under existing law, the punishment escalates for second and third offense and starts with a Class E felony, which carries only one to four years in prison.

This bill deserves support.