LETTER: Clark County School District bandits seek to raise property taxes on Nevada homeowners

The school system in this state is miserably failing our students and we now learn from Review-Journal reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey (“CCSD sets its lobby agenda,” Monday) that the Clark County School District will be sending taxpayer-funded lobbyists to Carson City to push for more money by urging lawmakers to impose higher property taxes. How arrogant is that?

In 2005, the politicians in Carson City decided to put a cap on how much the state could increase the property tax. Now, this group of bandits wants the cap removed so they can grab more from our wallets..

Having worked for more than 20 years investigating fraud and waste at the federal level, I never found one bureaucrat who was ever satisfied with the amount of money they seized from taxpayers. The always whined that they needed more money in their budget.

In the case of Nevada’s educational system, everyone knows that it is a failed bureaucracy. But those who are part of it believe the only way to correct the broken system is to get more money. In the private sector, a company that fails either goes out of business or totally revamps itself. When a government program fails, the answer is to ask for more money in the hope it will fix itself.

We citizens of Nevada need to do what the property owners in Californian did and vote for a Proposition 13 which, by law, caps property tax increases. And you renters who say, “Who cares because I don’t own property,” guess what? The landlord will increase your rent if property taxes go up.