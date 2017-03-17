LETTER: Classroom discipline would help retain many Nevada teachers

If Nevada is keen on keeping teachers, we must focus on why they are quitting and find solutions (“Nevada keen on keeping teachers,” Sunday Review-Journal). I think teachers want to teach, not police. How can you teach when there is no discipline in the classroom?

Here is a potential solution. Have every able-bodied person who receives unearned government support earn it. Have them become classroom monitors/mentors. They would ride the school bus with the kids and sit in the classrooms. Armed with nothing but a cellphone/camera, they would just be there, learn the names and personalities of the kids and be called on for discipline help, if needed. Two such persons would be on every bus and in every classroom.

The adult monitors/mentors would have the satisfaction of being useful to society and earning their government assistance — and they might even learn something.