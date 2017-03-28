LETTER: Connect the dots on Russia and Donald Trump

It is taking less and less to connect the dots between Donald Trump and the Russians. Let me point out a few dots:

The change in the Republican platform on the Ukraine; the financial connections of more than 10 years between the Trump campaign chairman and Russian oligarchs; the lying about discussions and relationships with Russian officials by the former national security advisor; the relationship of the current secretary of state with the Russians; the financial relationship of the current secretary of commerce with the Russians; and, finally, Mr. Trump’s financial dealings with Russian officials.

Further, this conspiracy is threatening to degrade or destroy American institutions such as the State Department, the CIA, the FBI and at least one congressional committee.

Enough is enough. As John McCain has called for, there is a need for a select committee to do the proper investigation. And if this collusion is found, this committee should recommend the president’s impeachment.