LETTER: Crotch-rocket bikes a threat on Las Vegas highways

David Lyons’s Thursday letter, “Reckless bikers cause motorcycle deaths,” was right on the money. I am 73 years old and have been riding motorcycles since I was 16. I’ve ridden that long without an accident or injury because I am a safe rider. Yet every day I see young people on crotch rockets passing between traffic lanes at high speed, turning from a center lane in front of other traffic and doing everything a safe rider avoids.

It boggles my mind that these racing bikes are legal for street use. In the hands of a careless, inexperienced rider, they are dangerous for the rider and the people around him. The rules set down by the DMV concerning two-wheel vehicles are ignored by riders of crotch rockets. Metro won’t chase down these bikes because it puts officers in danger.

On the other hand, motorists do not see motorcycles even if they are looking at them. Defensive riding will increase your chances of riding and surviving for as long as I have. Live to ride and ride to live.