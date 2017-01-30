LETTER: Customers should be generous to those living off tips

Opinions on tipping vary greatly. So here is mine.

First of all, employees in the service industry work mostly for minimum wage. They count on customers for additional money. They have no control over the outcome of a customer’s bet, therefore the amount tipped should be based on the quality of service, not a win or loss.

When my wife became terminally ill, the ladies on the casino floor always found time for a hug and some encouraging word. It meant the world to her. They showed us what compassion is. So the next time they serve you, think of them as hard-working people. Be generous.

Increased costs to visitors — higher room taxes, parking fees and a larger hold by the house — are all factors in a tourist’s budget and can result in smaller tips.

But if my tip for a drink means one less pull on the slot machine, I consider it money well spent.