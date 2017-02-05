LETTER: Debate over ‘pink tax,’ Nevada sales tax is silly and trivial

Victor Joecks’ great column in the Wednesday Review-Journal (“‘Pink Tax’ proposal shows talk is cheap”) deals with the absolutely ridiculous movement to eliminate state sales tax on feminine hygiene products. Mr. Joecks offers a brief, yet outstanding, discussion of the absurdity of the issue.

This illustrates exactly what public officials should not be doing: obsessing with trivial, meaningless non-issues that have no impact on citizens’ lives and which government should not be concerned with in the first place.

As an ex-Californian, I could not help but connect this column with a letter to the editor published the same day headlined, “Nevada turning into another California?” The way things are going, this danger is very real. And one of the things that chased people out of California, besides taxes and overpopulation, was the trivialization and misapplication of government. Let’s not go that route.