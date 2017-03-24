LETTER: Democrat Assemblywoman Sharon Bilbray-Axelrod should be recalled for Saudi ties

So, let me get this straight. A well-connected Nevada politico, Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, registers as a foreign agent for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Her job is to lobby against a bill before Congress that allows the families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia because most of the 9/11 attackers came from there. Huh?

Then, on the day the Review-Journal outs her, she resigns her job as a foreign agent and returns to her day job as an elected representative from Assembly District 34. They must be so proud of her! Can you say “recall”?

This is disgusting and wrong on so many levels. She sold her soul to the devil for money. She should go live in Saudi Arabia and see how they treat women over there. She just might come to appreciate this country a little more.