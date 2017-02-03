LETTER: Democrats need to stop the whining

Since the Democrats lost the recent presidential election, all they have been doing is crying and whining. No matter what President Trump does, they are going to cry and whine. First they don’t like the Electoral College system. Do they do anything to try to change it? No, they just cry and whine.

Is this what we are supposed to teach our children about dealing with losing?

Then, after the election, the Democrats bully and intimidate entertainers into not performing at the inauguration. Again, what does this teach our children?

We Republicans don’t like losing. We were upset when the Democrats won U.S. Senate and congressional seats here in Nevada. But, we didn’t cry and whine. We’ll do better next time.