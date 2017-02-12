LETTER: Dina Titus takes predictable shot at Donald Trump’s immigration policy

Being forever true to her uber-liberal core, Rep. Dina Titus did what she does best. She takes a swipe at Donald Trump’s immigration order by making sweeping generalizations about the numbers and ethnicity of our visitors and the money they spend in our casinos (Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal).

Rep. Titus’s “harrowing look” at Mr. Trump’s order would have us believe that it will severely impact the numbers of our international visitors which, by her count, was about 8.6 million last year.

Seriously, how many of those 8.6 million international visitors would actually have been affected by the order? How many refugees are applying for a wine-and-dine pass to come to Las Vegas for a little drinking and gambling, despite the fact that Islam strictly forbids drinking and gambling?

I searched and searched and nowhere did I find the Rep. Titus’s letter from 2010 criticizing Barack Obama’s six-month ban on Iraqi refugees.

Could it be because Mr. Obama is a member of her party and there truly was no impact on Nevada’s economy?

Rep. Titus should take a stand and stop the fearmongering on behalf of the Democrats over this temporary order. Unfortunately, I fear this is but a snapshot as to what we can expect to come from her office as she responds publicly to each and every step Mr. Trump makes during his presidency.