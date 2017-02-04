LETTER: Don’t ask taxpayers for more for Raider stadium

Although the idea of having a professional football team with the charisma of the Raiders to fuel its popularity in a 65,000-seat stadium eight times per year dazzles the eye, the pull-out of the Adelson wealth (which represented almost 32 percent of the needed funds) is a very large issue.

The public cannot be asked to cover this, as it has already signed on through taxation. There are other, more important needs — water, roads and education among them. Do we starve them for the Raiders?

Stadiums with NFL teams are beautiful baubles for a city, but there are higher priorities here that cannot be starved much longer if you believe in passing the torch of civilization forward.

Joseph Hammond

Las Vegas