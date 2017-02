I was pleased to read the Review-Journal’s Thursday article on Mary Jo Frazier, the former head of Boulder City’s animal shelter, who was sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal cruelty. She needlessly killed dozens of animals, many on the same day they arrived at the shelter.

I was stunned to read her closing quote after sentencing: “This has been the worst year of my life.” At least she still has a life. Unlike those countless innocent animals.