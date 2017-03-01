LETTER: Don’t go soft by abolishing capital punishment in Nevada

In the Feb. 25 Review Journal there was a short story about a liberal proposal to abolish capital punishment in Nevada. It seems the state cannot obtain the drugs necessary to carry out the punishment, and the bleeding heart liberals want to have death sentences commuted to life in prison without parole.

Why are we letting these murderers get off easy for their crimes? They certainly didn’t let their victims have it easy.

I suggest state lawmakers institute three choices for these murderers to chose from: firing squad, electric chair or hanging. No drugs required — problem solved. This way, these criminals will get the justice they deserve, and the victims’ families will get closure.