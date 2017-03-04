LETTER: Don’t make Las Vegas area libraries ‘gun-free’ zones

Question: What do all mass-shootings have in common? Answer: They all happen in “gun-free” zones. This is where the criminal-minded and mentally-unhinged live out their bloodthirsty fantasies.

Why, then, is our Democrat-controlled Legislature trying to turn Nevada’s public libraries into gun-free zones? Senate Bill 115, if passed, will effectively ban the carrying of firearms in all Nevada public libraries.

This effort to strip law-abiding citizens of their right to self-defense is a long-time wish of the Las Vegas Clark County Library District’s overzealous anti-gun library officials. The district is the only one in Nevada that enforces its own “regulations” against firearms — a violation of state law.

My recommendation to the busybodies at both the library district and the Legislature: stop creating more gun-free zones. Instead, let’s create nuisance-free zones. Walk into a local library branch and you will know what I mean. You will see sketchy, marginal “patrons” on couches, sleeping off their addictions, or watching porn on a library desktop. All without a second glance from security.

Meanwhile, a mom with three kids who open carries a pistol for protection against these people is arrested and handcuffed by the police. What’s wrong with this picture?