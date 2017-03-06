LETTER: Don’t raise property taxes on Nevada residents

I would like to mention that any property tax increase would affect a wide range of people. Some of those folks are retirees and others who live on low fixed incomes and tight budgets. I am guessing that those who are for increasing property taxes do not live on tight budgets or low fixed incomes and can afford tax increases.

If more money is needed for certain services local governments provide, we should look for other options or sources first. Maybe we can increase traffic fines, cigarettes tax or court fines. Maybe we more aggressively collect overdue fines and fight government fraud, waste and abuse. Just look at the dollar amount of the fraud at the Las Vegas Water District that the Review-Journal reported. Millions of dollars gone because of a lack of internal controls and oversight.

The local governments need to work smarter. Don’t make the taxpayers pay for their mistakes or mismanagement.