LETTER: Donald Trump errs calling the press the ‘enemy”

Shakespeare did not suffer those who protest too much. The so-called President Trump protests too much when he calls the press the “Enemy of the People.”

The press is the “Guardian of the People.” They are the Fourth Estate watching and reporting on those who would do our country harm. Mr. Trump is the “Enemy of the Truth.” He lies to cover up his lies. He is a veteran liar. It probably started when he was caught with his hand in the cookie jar. The press has now caught him with his hand in the Russian cookie jar.

I say thank you to the American press for exposing what they are up to in that swamp called the Oval Office. Or is it now called the Offal Office or the Awful Office.