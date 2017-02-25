LETTER: Donald Trump just enforcing the law with immigration policies

Why is it so hard for people to understand that President Trump has done nothing wrong in instructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to protect our borders and enforce the laws that Congress passed years ago? Mr. Trump did not write these laws, he is only enforcing them — which is the main reason he was elected. It’s refreshing to have a politician deliver on his campaign promise.

According to U.S. Code, anyone who crosses the American border without a visa has committed a felonious act and is subject to deportation.

When illegal aliens steal a Social Security number, they have committed a crime and are subject to deportation.

When illegal aliens use fraudulent identification to receive welfare and food stamps paid for with the taxes of hard-working Americans, they have committed a crime and are subject to deportation.

When aliens choose to illegally stay in the United States after their visas have expired, they are committing a crime and are subject to deportation.

Unless and until U.S. immigration laws are changed, they are the laws we must follow.

Besides, a country without borders is just piece of land waiting to be conquered, and these aliens in our country illegally are conquering us from inside our borders. It’s time to put a stop to this.