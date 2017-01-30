LETTER: Donald Trump protesters did a pretty poor job

The official results are in: Only 217 people were arrested on Jan 20 protesting the inauguration. Pretty poor. The riot organization committees had 10 weeks to plan these free speech demonstrations. Heck, the unorganized riots in Ferguson, Baltimore and Charlotte did much better.

Goes to show that the liberal-progressive professionals are not better than the rank amateurs they represent.

When we get the daily news, we get only half of the story. We never get the follow up, how many pleaded guilty and paid fines, how many were held for prosecution. In all probability, there is no second half of the story. The answer is zero.

Rioting, disguised as free speech, has become a catch-and-release sport. Arson, looting, destruction of property are no longer considered criminal acts. Only when law enforcement fails to use compassion is a crime committed.