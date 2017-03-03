LETTER: Donald Trump’s media policy made sense

I was intrigued by your Tuesday editorial and its concern about how President Trump recently prevented a number of journalists from attending a White House briefing. In fact, I couldn’t be happier he did it.

Some mainstream media organizations have bestowed upon themselves a level of importance that stretches well beyond their capabilities and successes — and many in the public believe they need to be brought back down to Earth. It’s apparent that the public’s lack of faith in them (lower ratings than even Congress) has had no effect on the media or their approach, at all.

The nation needs a balanced, objective media that retain and continually earn their integrity and respect from the public. They need to simply and completely report the stories rather than create the stories or even become the stories. I support the president’s efforts to send this strong, simple and direct message to these outlets.

And you’ll know when the president has gone too far when enough of us speak up about it — just like we did in the past presidential election.