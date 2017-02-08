LETTER: Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, would be a disaster for the environment

Imagine that the year is 2037. The world’s water supply is dropping abysmally low, causing war among countries for water rights; marine species are becoming extinct due to high ocean temperatures; warmer-than-normal winds, traveling from the Southern hemisphere, are mixing violently with the Northern cold winds, unleashing countless high-level tornadoes.

If Judge Neil Gorsuch is placed on the U.S. Supreme Court, this image could become a reality because of his anti-environment stance. The world — nor future generations — cannot afford such immoral people on the bench of a court that impacts the whole planet.

In 1984, the U.S. Supreme court voted on the correct side of the law in the Chevron decision, which blocked judges from second-guessing rulings from respected entities such as the Environmental Protection Agency. Judge Gorsuch argued against this environment-friendly ruling, saying that the ruling overstepped boundaries. His opinion reflects a salient truth: He values big business over the environment.

We would be moving backward, not forward, as far as environmental progress goes. Therefore, his nomination must be stopped.