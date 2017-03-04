LETTER: Donald Trump’s war with the press

In your Tuesday editorial “Press games,” you quoted Dean Baquet, executive editor to The New York Times, stating “Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties.” The editorial followed up, “Then again, we’ve never had a man like Mr. Trump in the White House.

The next line should have been, “Nor have we ever had such a partisan press as we do today.”

When I was a child, my mother always said it takes two to make a fight. Let’s make sure we present both sides of the story.