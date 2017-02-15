LETTER: Donald Trump should respect the judiciary

I have been a subscriber to the Review-Journal since 1980. I’ve never been a political person, yet I followed this past presidential election season very closely. To say the least, we seem to be in a political climate like no other that I can remember in my 67 years.

Your recent editorial, “Calling out the judiciary,” was so on point that it caused me for the first time to write to the newspaper.

Thank you for your excellent essay on the very important issue. I voted for President Donald Trump, and I support his attempts to try to make things better for our country. But I wish he would show respect for our courts regardless of their rulings.

You hit a home run with your editorial. Thank you again for the great piece.