LETTER: Donald Trump would have easily won the popular vote were it not for the Golden State

I thought I’d offer a response to letter writer R.N. Lane who opined in Wednesday’s Review-Journal that it is a “ridiculous situation” that there is a new president in the Oval Office for whom the majority of the people did not vote and did not want. He decried the Electoral College as outdated and antiquated.

Well, here are a few facts: The final vote total for Hillary Clinton was 65,844,610. Donald Trump received a total of 62,979,636. That’s a difference of 2,864,974 votes. The California vote for Mrs. Clinton was 8,753,788; Mr. Trump received 4,483,810 votes in that state — difference of 4,269,978 votes. Without California votes, Mrs. Clinton’s total would have been 57,690,822 giving Mr. Trump a 5,288,814 million vote plurality.

Do the math. I don’t know about Mr. Lane, but I would rather have the Electoral College select my president than the uber-liberal state of California.