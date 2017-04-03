LETTER: Donald Trump’s tax returns and public employee pensions

Donald Trump

I take exception to the Thursday letter from Carol Davis, a retired school teacher who thinks the Review-Journal is hypercritical for opposing a law forcing presidential candidates to release their tax returns while advocating that public pension details should be made available to the public.

As a retired federal employee, it would not faze me one bit if the public knew how much my pension was. After all, the public pays for it. That is the big difference, President Trump made his money in the private sector, not off the taxpayer as Ms. Davis and I did.

All we need to know about a candidate’s finances is whether he is under investigation by the IRS or not. What difference does it make how much money he makes?

Get over it, Ms. Davis, and thank the president for not taking one dime for a salary.