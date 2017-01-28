LETTER: Education savings accounts could be a win for everyone

It is my belief that those in the Clark County School District, the unions and legislators who are against the education savings account program need to get out of the inner circle and take a look at the bigger picture.

If the choice program were implemented, a certain percentage of parents would take their children out of public school. I have been in Las Vegas since 1995 and every year I have read that we have a teacher shortage resulting in larger class sizes. When children leave the public schools and enroll in private school, we will need fewer teachers. No more shortage and smaller class sizes.

The money in the budget previously needed to hire more teachers can now be used for other educational needs. Looks like a win-win situation, especially for the children. They should be the No. 1 priority.