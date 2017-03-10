LETTER: End the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine

As the coordinator of the Jewish Voice for Peace chapter in Las Vegas, please allow me to set the record straight regarding the Sunday commentary, “Fighting an anti-Israeli movement.” Contrary to what was implied in the essay, the JVP chapter in Las Vegas was founded this summer and already has more than 80 supporters. In December we sponsored an event to educate the public about Islamophobia; we were a partner in the Women’s March and co-sponsored the protest against Vice President Mike Pence’s meeting with the Republican Jewish Coalition.

As one of the fastest growing Jewish organizations in the United States, we are proud to be active here in Las Vegas. JVP members are inspired by Jewish tradition to work together for peace, social justice and international law. Our primary focus is to end the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and ensure full political and human rights for all Israelis and Palestinians.

To that end we support the Palestinian call for boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, which is a nonviolent action to achieve justice and basic human dignity.