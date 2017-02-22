LETTER: Government needs to do something about phone solicitors

I am registered with the government Do Not Call program. Unfortunately, this does not prevent numerous scam calls, including calls at 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m. or 6: 30 a.m. I have a call block feature on my phone, but I can list only 30 telephone numbers. That may seem like a lot, but when you get 50 to 60 calls a month — including those scam artists who can change telephone numbers or make the call appear as if it is from a friend or neighbor — it doesn’t help much.

I realize this is a “minor” problem for the government with all the turmoil occurring worldwide and nationwide. But to me and thousands of others, it is a major problem with significant costs to many, especially seniors.

I do file complaints with the Do Not Call registry but it doesn’t appear to be of any benefit. If the National Security Agency can monitor cell phone calls from German officials, why can’t they trace these scam calls? If you have a government Do Not Call registry, why can’t they do anything?

These scam artists may not be raising funds for terrorist activities (I hope) but they are collecting large sums of money from U.S. citizens. I think our government should be more active in shutting these people down. After all, it is an illegal activity.