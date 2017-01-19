LETTER: A great manifesto for the new hater

Thomas Hayden’s Saturday missive to the Review-Journal is a great manifesto for the new hater (“Time for Democrats to return the favor by dissing Trump”). I didn’t vote for Donald Trump — or, for that matter, Hillary Clinton — yet I struggle with Mr. Hayden’s “do as I say, not as I do” logic.

But here’s the great thing for Mr. Hayden and, I hope, public discourse in general: In the event that he can muster the intellectual horsepower to actually disagree with Mr. Trump’s policies rather than simply attack him on a personal level, at least he won’t face the identity politics police reminding him to check his racism any time he commits the thought crime of having a difference of opinion with the president.