LETTER: Gun violence claims the life of another Las Vegas teen.

It is so unfortunate. Another student shot dead, this one after playing basketball (“A grim year at Shadow Ridge,” Tuesday Review-Journal). A true tragedy for all involved.

In the aftermath, we hear and see family and friends grieving, crying, saying how wonderful a person their friend was and saying how this must stop. They’re correct.

But what we’re missing is the kids themselves. They have an idea who’s carrying — many are other friends of theirs and they need to say, “Hey, no need to bring a gun to the park. Why don’t you leave that at home so nobody else gets killed?

If enough friends and parents speak up, it will absolutely save a life or two. And isn’t that a start?