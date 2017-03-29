LETTER: Health care debate shows that voters like free stuff

The network talking heads are saying that the Republicans lost big with their failure to repeal and replace Obamacare. On the contrary, I think the nation learned a lot about health care and the electorate.

Obviously, voters like free stuff. And the complexity of the health care industry makes change tough because every decision creates winners and losers. The losers are vocal and pressure their representatives to protect them. which stalemates the effort.

If the president is who I think he is, he will now try for universal health care paid for by a national sales tax. The beauty of this is that health care would be finally freed from politics. No mandates, no tax forms and IRS enforcers, no political meddling from various government agencies. Medicare/Medicaid could simply be expanded to cover all residents. Insurance companies could compete to provide voluntary extra coverage and services for those unsatisfied with the public option.

Health care would be freed from Democrat identity politics and “free” coverage for all should bring support from Democrats voters. New funding for Medicare would solve a budget problem and attract Republicans. Insurance companies would naturally fight, but I don’t think they would prevail.

I am hoping that the president will try. It would become his legacy if it succeeded.