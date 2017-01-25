LETTER: How protesters at the women’s march in Washington, D.C. actually voted?

One of our great freedoms and one of our great responsibilities as citizens of our great nation is to vote. From what I’ve read, in November only half of those eligible bothered to exercise this unique and special opportunity.

After viewing the recent women’s march on television, I have to wonder, how many of these protesters actually voted. I would be willing to bet the ranch that many did not bother to vote.

I wonder who would be the occupant of the White House today had a larger number of people bothered to vote.

To all of those out there still moaning and groaning over the election results: If you did not bother to vote, perhaps the following will sink in. First, elections have consequences. And second, your vote does count.

Ron Hirschkind

Las Vegas