LETTER: Identity politics, Democrats and the ‘pink tax’

After reading the Friday article by Colton Lochhead headlined “Legislators targeting ‘pink tax,’ ” I conclude that the Democrats are determined to use identity issues to gin up support for their failing political machine. Hey, Democrats. Instead of relieving certain groups of their tax burden how about being inclusive and relieving the tax burden on all citizens?

I imagine that is a non-starter because it would result in a drastic reduction of available funds used to gain votes.

The article discusses eliminating the tax on feminine hygiene products while mentioning “certain services” only once. Could those non-disclosed services include the services of hair dressers, manicurists, spa employees and pant-suit designers? Just asking.

I find this attempt by Democrats to relieve the tax burden on women to be racist and discriminatory in light of the fact that they had no reservations when they passed Obamacare to require members of my gender to pay for women’s health items on their policies even though they would never use the services.