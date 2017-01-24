LETTER: Inauguration of Donald Trump presents a bright outlook for our nation

My wife and I watched the entire inauguration proceedings. I haven’t watched the ceremony so intensely since JFK was inaugurated in January 1961, even though I was not old enough to vote.

My mom and stepdad were invited and went to the JFK inauguration. If anyone remembers, the weather was bitterly cold, I don’t know how my stepdad took it, for his health was not good, but he managed to make it.

Even though it was raining for the Trump inauguration, the ceremony presented a much brighter outlook for our nation. It was as if a cloud of doom had been lifted from our nation. The first thing that came to mind was “Happy Days Are Here Again,” published in 1929 at the start of the Great Depression. It applies now.

I see a future where it shall be much easier for my wife and I to purchase American-made products. Our best to the Trumps. As a lifelong Democrat, I never thought I would have this opinion, but Barack Obama almost caused me to register as a Republican.

Wayne P. Brotherton

Amargosa Valley