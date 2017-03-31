LETTER: Insurance companies could ensure seat belt compliance

The March 24 Review-Journal included an article about a bill pending at the Legislature that would create a primary seat-belt law. This will not solve the problem of people not using seat belts.

The use of seat belts should by this time be a “no brainer.” Seat belts have been standard equipment in cars for more than 40 years and have been shown over and over to save lives and reduce injuries. Yet some people still claim the use of seat belts should be a personal choice. I agree. If people want to kill themselves, it should be a personal choice.

But as we all know, life insurance companies include in their policies a disclaimer that if the insured commits suicide, then the insurance is null and void and no payment is made. Therefore, I propose the following: Automobile insurance companies should include in their policies a provision holding that if the insured is not wearing a seat belt and is injured or killed in an accident, the insurance is null and void. This allows the insured to make the personal choice to use or not use a seat belt as he or she wishes.

After a few claims for medical and/or death benefits were denied, perhaps more people would think twice about driving without a seat belt.

This would be far more effective than passing another law. The scofflaws will always disregard seat belts laws, just as they disregard laws against using cell phones while driving.