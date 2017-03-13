LETTER: It’s about time Republicans got rid of Obamacare

There is a lot of current discussion about health care. Why didn’t we have this type of discussion and exchange of ideas before the Affordable Care Act was passed?

Apparently there is one set of rules for the Democrats and another set of rules for Republicans.

Maybe if Obamacare — passed at the eleventh hour before Christmas break without any review or participation by the Republicans — had been properly reviewed and evaluated we won’t have this current health-care war.

An insurance policy with a $5,000 deductible is not enabling patients to see their doctors. Yet the Review-Journal publishes articles suggesting that the act has changed people’s lives. The truth is that a $5,000 deductible does not reduce the use of emergency room facilities.

Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Jonathan Gruber lied to the American public about the Affordable Care Act and got away with it. The major media and the Review-Journal let then get away with it.