LETTER: It would be a good move to get rid of the statue of the late Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran from Statutory Hall in the U.S. Capitol

I just finished reading the story in the Jan. 12 Review-Journal regarding the removal of the statute of the late Sen. Patrick McCarran from the Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. It all made perfect sense to me. This man — a professional purveyor of bigotry and narrow-mindedness — clearly deserves no honor nor enshrinement at all. This is a good move.

With that being said, I had to ask myself why he is still being honored by having our beloved window to world, McCarran International Airport, named after him. Surely this is not an oversight after all these years. Yes, I understand that renaming a well-established airport in a world famous city is no trivial matter or task. But that still seems like an extremely lame excuse for perpetuating the memory of such an unsavory person.