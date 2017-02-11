LETTER: Las Vegas doesn’t need the Raiders to be a great city

Why does our current Las Vegas mayor and her spouse, as well as a few others on the County Commission, have this inferiority complex? Why do they feel that we are a second-rate city simply because we don’t have an NFL team to fawn over?

Why isn’t it good enough that we are the most unique and dynamic metropolitan area in the country? Unlike other areas, our city is the tourist destination. “It’s Vegas, baby!” doesn’t translate to Orlando, New York or San Diego. In fact, the only city in the country that comes close is New Orleans.

Why do we have to bend over backward for the NFL? It seems that they are the ones with the problem. Other cities have learned that the astronomical expense of public funding for the economic equivalent of a Walmart just doesn’t work long term.

Also, why is it that no one is taking personal offense to the stance of the NFL when it comes to gaming? Why aren’t they demanding that, if needed, local ownership be allowed? Our local community people aren’t good enough to have any hint of ownership in a team in the NFL even though they operate in a legal, regulated, taxed and profitable business? What hypocrisy.