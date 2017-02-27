LETTER: Las Vegas Monorail expansion doesn’t need taxpayer help

Your Thursday editorial on the Las Vegas Monorail expansion, “Off the rails,” was very good. As you suggested, taxpayers must not be drawn into this potential stinker boondoggle. And be mindful that the projected cost for this short extension is $100 million (as of now, of course). We all know how large project budget projections turn out.

If the casinos along the monorail line feel it is to their advantage, then maybe they all need to get together and fund it. After all, they benefit financially all the time from the mere 6.75 percent gaming tax rate in Nevada. Otherwise, let the whole proposal go its own way and search for private funding.

Or, of course, Nevada could have the financial foresight to finally allow a state lottery that would generate millions every month. There would be many uses for that chunk of change. Makes good sense to me, either way. But please: No taxes for this monorail project.