LETTER: Las Vegas should invest in red-light cameras

This past summer, I had the unfortunate experience of being caught making an illegal turn in Culver City, Calif. That mistake cost me $590, plus traffic school. I was in a rental car. Not only did the ticket have a good picture of me, there was also a video of my unlawful turn from the back, the front and the side.

I believe that Las Vegas should invest in these cameras and this will accomplish two important things: 1) it will catch negligent drivers; 2) it will put some money in the coffers to go toward creating a better Las Vegas.