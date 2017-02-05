LETTER: Lawmaker Aaron Ford panders to favored groups with stadium comments

In Wednesday’s Review-Journal, state Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, a Las Vegas Democrat, was quoted regarding the hiring of workers for the proposed new Las Vegas stadium. He demanded guarantees that the project “will hire local residents — including low-income residents, minority communities, people with disabilities, veterans, ex-offenders and those within the LGBTQ community.”

It’s the typical progressive agenda, all about trying to include everyone. Well, maybe, not quite everyone. Curious how, for a taxpayer-funded building project, individuals with the most experience and best qualifications in the construction field were not on the list. Perhaps they need not apply.