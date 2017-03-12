LETTER: Legislative proposals aren’t about free birth control

In response to Victor Joecks’ Wednesday commentary, “There is no right to free birth control”:

Mr. Joecks didn’t mention that Nevada already has an existing law that requires most health insurance plans which cover prescription drugs and outpatient care to also include coverage for contraceptive drugs and devices without an additional copay. The bills in question expand contraceptive coverage from a three-month supply, which is currently already existing law, to a 12-month supply.

These bills — Assembly Bill.249 and Senate Bill 233 — are about preventive health care and affordable, accessible contraception. Specifically, affordable birth control, mammograms and other women’s health care, such as hormone replacement therapy.

Mr. Joecks shouldn’t use fertility as a political pawn. These bills are not Democrat or Republican. They are bipartisan and they affect all women in Nevada, regardless of their political beliefs. These bills do not promote abortion. That is just a “red herring” to mislead.