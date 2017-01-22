LETTER: Let’s connect Las Vegas and Reno with a maglev train

In response to your Wednesday editorial about California’s high-speed rail project:

Why not have a high-speed, maglev train for Nevada only? This technology is not new. It has been in commercial use in Europe and Japan for nearly half a century.

People come from all over the world to ride the High Roller on the Strip. Wouldn’t you think that people would come to ride at ground level at super high speeds? The train would run between Las Vegas and Reno and — just think — it would be the only one in the Western Hemisphere.

The Desert Express proposal is nothing more than warmed-over old technology, at best. And why shackle us to California with all of its taxes and red tape?

Once the maglev is in operation here in Nevada, the rest of the country will be clamoring for the system and they will have to come to Nevada to get it.

Plant the seeds here in Nevada. Nevada can be a leader in the 21st century.