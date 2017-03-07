LETTER: Let’s target repeat immigration offenders

I haven’t seen one comment from those on either side of the political debate about the ineffectiveness of the current strategy of deporting illegals. I constantly read about illegals who have been deported more than once — and I saw one who had been deported 19 times. This is ludicrous and needs to be addressed soon.

A simple solution is that those who have been deported once and caught again in the country illegally should be subject to a mandatory five-year prison sentence. They could pick up trash, pick farm crops and do a lot of the jobs that are available to pay for their incarceration. If such work patrols are currently illegal, then change the law.

This would certainly be a deterrent to this open door policy. I suggest that it be instituted immediately. It would certainly ease the burden and frustration of border patrol officers who must be frustrated catching the same people over and over.