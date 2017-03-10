LETTER: Let’s wait for the facts on SpeedVegas tragedy

I think that Sunday’s Review-Journal article on SpeedVegas was a bit of a hit piece (“Experts ID numerous factors in fatal crash”). The government investigation has not been completed yet “experts” quoted in the article have already rendered opined answers.

According to the article, one of the industry experts is a direct competitor who has been in litigation with SpeedVegas twice. I am sure he does not have a dog in the hunt.

The other expert, a freelance professional race car driver and instructor, appeared to have never set foot on the SpeedVegas property or drove the course. He studied the layout and reviewed the SpeedVegas operations. Just how did he do that? Did he actually go out there and talk to the SpeedVegas folks and watch their operation? Watching a few customer videos is not really going to tell you much.

Last point: More government regulation is not the answer.