LETTER: Little guys can’t afford higher taxes

Our state lawmakers are so eager to give huge tax breaks and abatements to lure new business to Nevada. But now they’re crying that they don’t have enough revenue to get things done.

Who looks out for the little guy? Most homeowners are not wealthy at all, but struggle every month to keep a roof over their heads. Remember the American Dream?

Politicians love increasing taxes to spend like drunken sailors on their pet projects. I say make do with less. The politicians know they can do it, they’d just rather not.